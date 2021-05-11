Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in coastal Tamil Nadu, says Met

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre in Chennai on Tuesday said the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in coastal and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu. This is due to surface winds blowing from the westerly or northwesterly direction.

Also, since the relative humidity is hovering between 50 per cent and 90 per cent over the coastal and adjoining districts, the actual air temperature is likely to be perceived more than normal by 4-5

degrees Celsius. This may cause unusual sweating from evening to morning hours, the Met office here said.

On Tuesday, the Nungambakkam weather station in Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, which is marginally above normal. Meenambakkam and Madhavaram stations recorded 36.7 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Theni on May 15. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu from

May 11 to May 15.

Officials said isolated places over south Tamil Nadu, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Western Ghats districts, delta districts and Karaikal have started receiving light to moderate rainfall. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.