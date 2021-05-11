Vellore now has 85 containment streets as officials take slew of steps to curb COVID surge

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: In order to check the seemingly unstoppable spread of COVID-19, the authorities of Vellore city municipal corporation (VCMC) have been initiating a slew of measures including barricading streets having positive cases, distributing Siddha medicine and kabasura kudineer and creating awareness on the virus.

With the corporation area reporting about 300 fresh cases per day, the authorities have swung into action with preventive and precautionary measures.

“Eighty-five streets with positive cases have been made containment streets. Tin sheet barricades have been raised to block entry and exit points. People living here who haven’t been affected by the infection are allowed to move out only for emergency purposes,” VCMC Commissioner N Sankaran told The New Indian Express.

Virudhampat, Kanlinjur, Senkuttai, Kalpudur and West Gandhi Nagar in Zone-I and Kagithapattarai, Thottapalayam, Babu Rao Street and Sathuvachari in Zone-II are the major areas where the infection rate is more.

In order to help those in home isolation and residents of containment streets, corporation authorities have pressed into service volunteers and domestic breeding checkers (DBCs).

“The volunteers are helping COVID-19 patients and their family members by providing the required medicines and other supplies. Other residents too are helped in getting supplies. The DBCs are distributing kabasura kudineer for every household with a patient,” the Commissioner noted.

Moreover, they are also checking the temperature and oxygen levels of family members of COVID-positive persons using pulse oximeters.

Thirty-eight volunteers and 300 DBCs are carrying out the assignment.

In the first wave, VCMC reported 16,668 positive cases and in the ongoing second wave the figure stands at 6,909 so far.

According to Dr S Chitrasena, city health officer (CHO), “We had 16,668 cases in the first wave of the COviD-19 outbreak. In the second wave, starting from March 1, 6,909 cases have been reported so far. The active cases account for 1,793, of which 1,249 are under home isolation.”

She said persons with mild symptoms like cough and cold but with better oxygen levels and without comorbidities are kept under home isolation, apart from asymptomatic patients.

Around 4,000 to 5,000 tests are taken daily and the positivity rate is 9-10 per cent. As many as 1.2 lakh persons have been inoculated so far in the corporation areas.

Hesitancy compounds woes

Hesitancy on the part of the people, who develop cough and cold, to take COVID-19 tests and undergo treatment is also a concern for officials.

“People with symptoms do not come forward to take tests and undergo treatment if they turn positive. They keep themselves confined at home for a week and reach the hospitals with severe breathing troubles, thereby creating congestion at hospitals,” Chitrasena noted.

She added, “This trend should change. People should not be hesitant to take tests. If they turn negative, they can stay calm while those who turn positive can move for treatment and avoid slipping into complications.”