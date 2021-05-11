Work efficiently to contain Covid-19, officials told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran reviewed functioning of his department with senior officials including Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy.He urged officials to work efficiently to contain Covid-19. He informed that between 2019-20 to 2021-22 (till May 6), Rs 10,054.80 crore has been allocated to various departments from the State Disaster Response Fund.

Besides, Rs 227.48 crore has been allocated from the State Disaster Management Authority and Rs 41.43 crore from the PM Cares Fund for Corona prevention works. These apart, Rs 1,961.13 crore has been released from the State Disaster Response Fund during 2020-21 and 2021-22 to counter other calamities.