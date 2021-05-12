Provide compensation for SC/ST beneficiaries: SHRC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Monday directed the Additional Chief Secretary to instruct Tiruvallur collector to measure and identify lands in RK Pet Taluk that are allotted for SC/ST beneficiaries.

According to the petitioner, K Damodaran, the Adi Dravidar welfare department had assigned three cents land for housing sites to 61 beneficiaries in 1994 and 39 beneficiaries in 2004. The revenue authorities appeared to acknowledge that the house site patta was assigned to beneficiaries in Raja Nagaram village and the property was not identified by the department.

The commission, after hearing the submissions, held that the government departments dodging complainants for several years amounts to violation of human rights.

“The Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, shall pay special attention to this matter and do the needful,” it said, while also directing the government to compensate each of the 100 beneficiaries with Rs 25,000 in a month’s time.