Tamil Nadu reports 30,355 fresh Covid cases, 293 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 30,355 Covid positive cases and 293 deaths taking the tally to 14,68,864 and toll to 16,471.

The State's test positivity rate was 19%. Also, 40% of Wednesday's cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

Chennai reported 7,564 daily cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts -- Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur -- reported 2,670, 767 and 1,344 cases respectively.

The State tested 1,56,356 samples and 1,49,853 people on the day. After 19,508 people were discharged, the State had 1,1,72,735 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased 67 didn't have comorbid conditions.