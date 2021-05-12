STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 30,355 fresh Covid cases, 293 deaths

The State's test positivity rate was 19%. Also, 40% of Wednesday's cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts. 

Published: 12th May 2021 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

An artist paints 'No mask No Entry' graffiti at Chennai Central Railway station. Express/ Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 30,355 Covid positive cases and 293 deaths taking the tally to 14,68,864 and toll to 16,471.

The State's test positivity rate was 19%. Also, 40% of Wednesday's cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts. 

Chennai reported 7,564 daily cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts -- Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur -- reported 2,670, 767 and 1,344 cases respectively. 

ALSO READ | Oxygen Express from Odisha, Bengal set to chug into Tamil Nadu

The State tested 1,56,356 samples and 1,49,853 people on the day. After 19,508 people were discharged, the State had 1,1,72,735 active cases. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased 67 didn't have comorbid conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Covid cases TN Covid deaths TN Covid tally
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp