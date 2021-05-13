STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anbumani urges Union Health Minister to expedite completion of IVC

The PMK urged Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to expedite the completion of the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) at Chengalpattu.

Published: 13th May 2021 05:23 AM

Anbumani Ramadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The PMK urged Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to expedite the completion of the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) at Chengalpattu. In his letter, former Union health minister and PMK youth wing president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss stated, “The second wave of Covid-19 has been having a devastating impact.

Despite the best efforts of the Government of India, the virus is proving invincible.” Highlighting his earlier letter to the minister over the completion of the works of the IVC by HLL Biotech Limited, which is a 100% Government subsidiary, he added,  “The works at this complex are nearly complete. It is possible to complete the remaining work and start producing vaccines as per WHO Pre-Qualification norms which is the international standard.

This world-class facility can produce seven different types of vaccines: Liquid Pentavalent Vaccine (LPV), Hepatitis-B-Vaccine,  Haemophilus Influenza Type B,  Rabies Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis E Vaccine, BCG Vaccine, Measles & Rubella Vaccine and can also produce Covid Vaccines” he underlined. He further urged the minister to take necessary action to make this functional at the earliest. “I also wish to point out that the government of Tamil Nadu can be made a partner in this.”

Devastating impact
Dr Anbumani Ramadoss stated that the second wave of Covid-19 has been having a devastating impact

