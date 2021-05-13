DMK condemns BJP for appointing three nominated MLAs in Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK condemned the BJP for appointing three nominated MLAs even before the elected MLAs had taken oath as members of the Assembly. DMK general secretary and Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan stated in a press release that the act of the BJP (appointing three MLAs to the Assembly) will tarnish the verdict given by the people.

He further added that, a doubt has emerged in the minds of the people of Puducherry, that this could be an effort by the BJP to destabilise the newly-elected government and capture the power through the back door. He urged the Union government to withdraw the appointment of three MLAs and instead take steps to curb the spread of Corona.

‘Tarnish verdict’

