NDA partners accuse DMK of attempting to split their alliance to grab power in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The NDA on Thursday accused the DMK of attempting to come to power in Puducherry by creating a split in the alliance over the issue of the nominated MLAs to the assembly.

Putting up a united front, AIADMK (East) secretary A Anbazhagan along with N R Congress general secretary N S J Jayabal and BJP general secretary Embalam Selvam told a press conference that they forged an alliance and fought the recent assembly election here to ensure the formation of a government having cordial relations with the Centre and thereby concentrate on the development of the Union territory. The people elected the NDA and rejected the Congress, DMK, CPI and VCK combine which rendered an "anti-people" government for the last five years.

However, the DMK, DK and VCK among others who know nothing about the nomination of members to the territorial assembly are spreading wrong information, said Anbazhagan. Citing the 1990 elections, the AIADMK said when the DMK and its allies CPI and Janata Dal could muster only 15 seats and were short of a simple majority, the then Prime Minister V P Singh nominated three members to the territorial assembly to provide an absolute majority to the DMK combine. The then Lt. Governor administered the oath of office to the members. Thus the DMK had committed a 'murder of democracy' in 1990 itself, he said. At a time when the nominated members did not enjoy voting rights, the DMK gave it to them to protect the government.

Though the Supreme Court ruled that the nominated members have voting rights after the Congress filed a case over the issue, Tamil Nadu minister Durai Murugan, Veeramani of the DK and VCK leaders are criticising these rights. Hence, the SC on its own should proceed with a contempt of court case against them, he added.

He said that only the constituents of the NDA have the right to discuss and resolve the problems, if any, on the issue of the nominated members. The DMK should not create any confusion on the issue, Anbazhagan said. Since the people preferred the NDA, it has no need to adopt any shortcut to come to power. He also wondered why the DMK, which opposed Rangasamy in the elections, is speaking in support of him now.