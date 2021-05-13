STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more doctor succumbs to Covid battle as TN registers 30k fresh cases

The State and IMA members said that as many as 87 doctors died due to Covid-19 last year. But they could get proof of death for only 50 doctors.

Published: 13th May 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

A nurse seen reading vitals of a Covid patient at RGGGH in Chennai on Tuesday | debadatta mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  It was a grim day for the State for two reasons. One, Tamil Nadu surpassed a new undesirable milestone in its Covid-19 battle fresh cases breached the 30,000 mark for the first time and stood at a whopping 30,355. Two, another doctor succumbed to the deadly virus. The toll touched 293, steadily inching towards the 300-mark. Meanwhile, on the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 25 lakh solatium to families of 43 doctors, who were members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and died fighting Covid.  

On Wednesday, a woman doctor who was working at New Century Hospital in Ambattur, died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. She was admitted there after she tested positive. Dr GR Ravindranath, general secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality, said, “The doctor took two doses of vaccine a month ago, but she had other comorbid conditions.

She was on steroids and had obesity issues.” So far, the four government doctors who have died due to Covid-19 in the State, including Dr Shanmuga Priya from Madurai, who passed away recently, were not members of IMA. Meanwhile, Ravindranath welcomed the Chief Minister’s announcement of granting solatium to the families of the doctors who died in the Covid-19 battle. 

The State and IMA members said that as many as 87 doctors died due to Covid-19 last year. But they could get proof of death for only 50 doctors. “We had proofs of RT-PCR positive reports, CT scans, etc., for only 50 doctors. Among them, seven would have already received the solatium, the remaining 43 are selected now,” said Dr A K Ravikumar, State secretary, IMA.The IMA wholeheartedly welcomes the announcement, said Dr P Ramakrishnan, State president, IMA. Government doctors also welcomed the announcement, and also requested the Chief Minister to hike their salary which is one of their long pending demands. 

A real motivation for us: Govt doctors association
K Senthil, president, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, said the CM’s announcement is the real motivation for doctors who are risking their lives and coming to work. “We wholeheartedly welcome the announcement,” he said

30K BREACHED!

  • New cases: 30,355
  • Deaths: 293  TPR: 19%
  • Tests: 1,56,356

Total cured: 12,79,658

  • Total deaths: 16,471
  • Active cases: 1,72,735
  • Total tests: 2,44,67,287
  • Fresh cases in UT: 2,007
