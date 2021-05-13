Vedanta's Sterlite sends first load of 4.82 KL medical oxygen to Tirunelveli hospital

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Vedanta's Sterlite Copper functioning in Thoothukudi SIPCOT premises has sent its first load of medical grade oxygen weighing 4.82 KL to nearby Tirunelveli medical college hospital (TVMCH) here on Thursday.

District collector Dr K Senthil Raj, flagged off the consignment.

The Collector, also the court appointed chairman monitoring committee, said that the 4.82 KL liquid oxygen of 98.6% purity was checked at Quality Control lab within Sterlite Copper premises. The first consignment was sent to Tirunelveli medical college hospital by 7 AM on Thursday.

The collector added that the liquid oxygen was moved to TVMCH in liquid oxygen tanker lorries under the supervision of Tamil Nadu Medical Sciences Corporation (TNMSC). Subsequent consignments will be allotted by TNMSC, perhaps in the evening today, he said.

Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar said in a statement that “My team members and me are honoured that our facility and efforts are being directly put into helping save lives. We promise to make every possible effort to ensure that there is continuous production of oxygen from our plant to mitigate this

crisis.”

It gives us great satisfaction to part of the united effort to stem the pandemic, and are especially grateful to for making every effort to provide the necessary approvals in an expedited manner. Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plant was reactivated at the earliest through the collaborative efforts of our suppliers and partners as well. The support received from our employees and community also played a critical role in helping ready the plant for immediate production, the statement said.