All parties concur on intensifying lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of all legislature parties in the Assembly agreed on Thursday to intensify the ongoing complete lockdown as well as set up a committee of parties to give suggestions on Covid prevention measures.

“Based on the views expressed by the representatives of all parties in the meeting, it has been decided to intensify the norms for complete lockdown further with a view to protect the lives of the people,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian told reporters after the 160-minute-long meeting held at the Secretariat. The Minister said five resolutions were adopted at the meeting.

At the onset, all the parties unanimously resolved to extend full support to the measures that will be taken to contain the spread of the virus. Another resolution said all political parties have decided to completely stop organising public meetings as well as political events since the Corona infection is spreading fast. The parties have agreed to set an example for the people in adhering to the Covid-19 norms so that the people would follow suit to prevent the coronavirus spread.

It was also decided that all parties should engage themselves in the relief works for the people. Further, it was decided to constitute a committee of representatives of legislature parties in the State Assembly to provide suggestions to the government on Covid-19 prevention and other issues. In his introductory remarks, Chief Minister MK Stalin said certain concessions have been announced during the complete lockdown only to ensure that the people are not affected.

But, using these concessions as loopholes, some have been violating lockdown norms. As such, I request you to give your views on whether these concessions can be continued or some modifications could be made. Stalin also gave a detailed account on the steps being taken on a war-footing to contain the spread of this infection. Representatives of the legislature parties, Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan, and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu spoke on the occasion while senior Ministers and officials from various departments were present.