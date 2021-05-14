STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Blow for Manapparai Murukku business as sales hit after lockdown

The lockdown has badly hit several businessmen, and among them are makers of the famous Manapparai Murukku, who are feeling the blow for a second year in a row.

Published: 14th May 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Murukku Manohar, a popular murukku maker busy preparing the famous Manapparai murukku in Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The lockdown has badly hit several businessmen, and among them are makers of the famous Manapparai Murukku, who are feeling the blow for a second year in a row. With sale dropping by over 60 per cent, they have decided to shut shop until the situation returns to normal. Apart from local sale, the murukku is also being exported to other countries.

However, all of that have taken a hit, once again. It may be remembered that the lockdown last year had badly affected the trade. The current lockdown has affected all the makers, who were already pained by the loss incurred last year and the consequent debt. The murukku makers began 2021 with high hopes of regaining the market, after taking fresh loans.

However, the second wave of Covid has come as a bolt from the blue, affecting their sale by over 60 per cent. Manoharan, a major manufacturer from Manapparai, said, “We had a good season during Deepavali and Pongal. It gave us hopes of coming back from last year’s loss. Even as we could catch our breath, the second wave and the lockdown have dealt us a severe blow.

Orders from all local shops have stopped and bulk orders cancelled by customers. Having nearly a tonne of muruku in stock, we are forced to stop manufacturing for sometime to reduce the loss and wastage. It will be extremely helpful if the government provides us some financial aid.” R Ramar, a retail seller from Manapparai, said apart from sale at shops, sales at bus stops have been a major earner. All that have come to a screeching halt owing to the lockdown.

Man held for selling Remdesivir
Chennai: The Civil Supplies CID officials on Wednesday arrested a 44-year-old doctor of a private medical college hospital in Chengalpattu district. According to the officer, they received information that a doctor who worked as a consultant in the ICU of the private hospital had been selling Remdesivir drugs in
black market. The accused was identified as M Mohammed Iqbal (44). He sold medicines from his
house in Thalambur near Old Mahabalipuram Road. The officers posing as customers approached Iqbal, who demanded Rs 22,000 for a vial and Rs 1.32 lakh for six vials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manapparai Murukku lockdown
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp