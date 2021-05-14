Blow for Manapparai Murukku business as sales hit after lockdown

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The lockdown has badly hit several businessmen, and among them are makers of the famous Manapparai Murukku, who are feeling the blow for a second year in a row. With sale dropping by over 60 per cent, they have decided to shut shop until the situation returns to normal. Apart from local sale, the murukku is also being exported to other countries.

However, all of that have taken a hit, once again. It may be remembered that the lockdown last year had badly affected the trade. The current lockdown has affected all the makers, who were already pained by the loss incurred last year and the consequent debt. The murukku makers began 2021 with high hopes of regaining the market, after taking fresh loans.

However, the second wave of Covid has come as a bolt from the blue, affecting their sale by over 60 per cent. Manoharan, a major manufacturer from Manapparai, said, “We had a good season during Deepavali and Pongal. It gave us hopes of coming back from last year’s loss. Even as we could catch our breath, the second wave and the lockdown have dealt us a severe blow.

Orders from all local shops have stopped and bulk orders cancelled by customers. Having nearly a tonne of muruku in stock, we are forced to stop manufacturing for sometime to reduce the loss and wastage. It will be extremely helpful if the government provides us some financial aid.” R Ramar, a retail seller from Manapparai, said apart from sale at shops, sales at bus stops have been a major earner. All that have come to a screeching halt owing to the lockdown.

Man held for selling Remdesivir

Chennai: The Civil Supplies CID officials on Wednesday arrested a 44-year-old doctor of a private medical college hospital in Chengalpattu district. According to the officer, they received information that a doctor who worked as a consultant in the ICU of the private hospital had been selling Remdesivir drugs in

black market. The accused was identified as M Mohammed Iqbal (44). He sold medicines from his

house in Thalambur near Old Mahabalipuram Road. The officers posing as customers approached Iqbal, who demanded Rs 22,000 for a vial and Rs 1.32 lakh for six vials.