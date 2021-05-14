STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four killed, 13 injured in boiler blast in Cuddalore district

According to a source from Cuddalore Old Town police station, on Thursday morning 60 workers were involved in production. Around 8 am, there was a blast.

Published: 14th May 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Fire and rescue personnel trying to douse the fire that broke out at a pesticide manufacturing unit in Cuddalore on Thursday

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  At least four people, including a woman, died and 13 others were injured in a boiler blast at a pesticide manufacturing unit at SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Cuddalore on Thursday. The accident occurred at Crimsun Organics.

According to a source from Cuddalore Old Town police station, on Thursday morning 60 workers were involved in production. Around 8 am, there was a blast. A woman worker named S Sabitha (35) from Karaikadu, fainted after inhaling gas and died on the spot.

R Rajkumar (42) of Vandipalayam in Cuddalore OT, K Ganabathy (25) of Semangkuppam and V Visesharaj(25) of Parangipettai suffered injuries in the resulting fire and also died on the spot. Thirteen others including three women, also suffered injuries. Other workers present in the factory and others from nearby factories rescued the injured and rushed them to the Government General Hospital in Cuddalore.

Based on information, personnel from SIPCOT Fire Station rushed to the spot and put out the fire. The bodies were also sent to the hospital. Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, C V Ganesan, visited the injured at the hospital. Talking to the media he said, “Inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken based on that, adding, precautions will be taken to avoid such accidents.”

Kin protest
Meantime, family members of Sabitha and nearby villagers came to SIPCOT and blocked the road demanding to shut down the factory, arrest the owner and Rs 1 corre as compensation for the victims. Some others blocked the road in front of the hospital and staged a protest. After assurance by the police they left. L ater, the factory management, district management officials and the family members held talks. The management decided to pay Rs 15 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 10 each to the injured, as compensation.

CM announces solatium
Expressing deep grief over the death of the four workers, CM MK Stalin on Thursday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families and Rs 1 lakh each to the 13 persons who suffered injuries.

