STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi pauses oxygen production due to technical glitch

Following the technical glitch, district collector Dr K Senthil Raj, who is also the chairman of the monitoring committee, inspected the site along with experts here on Friday

Published: 14th May 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sterlite liquid oxygen tanker refilling the medical oxygen at Tirunelveli government medical college hospital on May 13, 2021. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

Sterlite liquid oxygen tanker refilling the medical oxygen at Tirunelveli government medical college hospital on May 13, 2021. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Sterlite Copper plant, which was reopened for producing oxygen amid the COVID-19 crisis, has stopped its operations following a technical glitch. The plant authorities have roped in experts to monitor and provide realtime solutions to resume oxygen production.

Following the technical glitch, district collector Dr K Senthil Raj, who is also the chairman of the monitoring committee, inspected the site along with experts here on Friday.

A press statement said that a technical snag had developed in the cold box at the oxygen plant, leading to a temporary pause in production.

ALSO READ: The Remdesivir mess in Tamil Nadu

The possibility of minor technical fluctuations was anticipated as the copper smelter premises were unattended for three years.

In preparation for this scenario, a technical expert group has been on site from day one to monitor the situation and provide realtime solutions for resuming production at the earliest. "We plan to return to stabilised production soon," the statement said.

It may be recalled that the plant had produced and despatched 4.82 KL of medical grade oxygen to Tirunelveli medical college hospital on May 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sterlite Copper Thoothukudi oxygen
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp