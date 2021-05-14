Tamil Nadu government transfers 20 IPS officers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday transferred 15 IPS officers, including a few senior officers. The order was issued by SK Prabakar, the Additional Chief Secretary to the government.

Prateep V Philip, a Director General of Police rank officer who was on compulsory wait, has been posted as the Director of Tamil Nadu Police Academy. K Jayanth Murali, who was earlier the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order of the state has been posted as the chief of the armed police unit in Chennai.

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, the former Chennai city police commissioner, has been posted as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), crime.

Abhash Kumar has been transferred and posted as ADGP of Economic Offences Wing while, R Dhinakaran who was earlier the Additional Commissioner of Police in Chennai has been placed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to the Economic Offences Wing.

Tirunelveli Police Commissioner TS Anbu has been transferred to IGP (South Zone) and Deepak M Damor, who is IGP (Central Zone) has been posted as Coimbatore Police Commissioner.

HM Jayaram is posted as the IGP to Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board in Chennai, and J Loganathan is posted as the IGP of the armed police in Chennai. S Rajendran is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector-General of police (DIG) of the technical services in the existing vacancy.

A few officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) have been transferred. Pa Murthy has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police of crime (DCP) and traffic in Salem city. S Senthil is posted as the principal of the police recruit school in Thoothukudi, while S S Mageshwaran is transferred and posted as the SP of the enforcement unit in Madurai.

Ara Arularasu has been posted as the assistant inspector-general (AIG) of police for law and order in the DGP office. P Saravanan is posted as the AIG of administration in the police headquarters. C Raja has been transferred and posted as the SP of the commercial crimes investigation wing CID and TP Senthil Kumar is posted as the SP of crimes against women and children in the city.