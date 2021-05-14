Tamil Nadu to intensify COVID-19 lockdown from May 15, here are the new restrictions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a Friday when the daily Covid cases tally almost touched 32000, the TN government announced the intensification of the lockdown by imposing new restrictions. Leaders of all legislature parties had in a meeting on Thursday agreed that this was essential to protect the lives of people.

In a statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the new restrictions are being imposed due to unavoidable reasons and they will be in force from 4 am on May 15 to 4 am on May 24. He said police personnel should take immediate steps to enforce the intensified lockdown. People should avoid coming out of their residences and should adhere to the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid, he insisted.

The order said that everyone is advised to buy groceries, provisions, vegetables etc. from shops close to their residences and must avoid travelling to shops further away. Those who attempt to do this will be prevented.

The Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Collectors have meanwhile been told to take steps to shift shops selling meat and fish as people were gathering in large numbers at these places.

The new restrictions are as follows:

Standalone shops selling grocery, vegetables, provisions, fish and meat will be allowed to function only between 6 am and 10 am, instead of till 12 noon. Only 50 percent of customers will be allowed at a time.

E-commerce companies like Dunzo will be allowed to deliver groceries, provisions, vegetables, meat and fish only between 6 am and 10 am. E-com companies, in addition, will be allowed to function from 2 pm to 6 pm too.

Except the above shops, all others will remain closed.

ATM, petrol and diesel bunks will function as usual.

Pharmacies selling allopathic and traditional drugs will function as usual.

Roadside shops selling vegetables, flowers and fruits will not be allowed.

Tea shops will not function.

E-registration will be made compulsory for those coming from foreign countries and other states to Tamil Nadu.

E-registration will be mandatory for intra-district and inter-district travel even for essential work like weddings, attending last rites and for caring for the elderly. This will come into force from May 17 at 6 am. People can e-register at: https://eregister.tnega.org.

A full lockdown will be in force on both Sundays - May 16 and 23.

Night curfew will continue between 10 pm and 4 am on all days.