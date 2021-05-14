STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to intensify COVID-19 lockdown from May 15, here are the new restrictions

Shops selling groceries, vegetables, provisions, fish and meat will be allowed to function only between 6 am and 10 am. Earlier, they were allowed to function till noon.

Published: 14th May 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a Friday when the daily Covid cases tally almost touched 32000, the TN government announced the intensification of the lockdown by imposing new restrictions. Leaders of all legislature parties had in a meeting on Thursday agreed that this was essential to protect the lives of people.

In a statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the new restrictions are being imposed due to unavoidable reasons and they will be in force from 4 am on May 15 to 4 am on May 24. He said police personnel should take immediate steps to enforce the intensified lockdown. People should avoid coming out of their residences and should adhere to the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid, he insisted.

The order said that everyone is advised to buy groceries, provisions, vegetables etc. from shops close to their residences and must avoid travelling to shops further away. Those who attempt to do this will be prevented.

The Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Collectors have meanwhile been told to take steps to shift shops selling meat and fish as people were gathering in large numbers at these places.

The new restrictions are as follows:

Standalone shops selling grocery, vegetables, provisions, fish and meat will be allowed to function only between 6 am and 10 am, instead of till 12 noon. Only 50 percent of customers will be allowed at a time.

E-commerce companies like Dunzo will be allowed to deliver groceries, provisions, vegetables, meat and fish only between 6 am and 10 am. E-com companies, in addition, will be allowed to function from 2 pm to 6 pm too.

ALSO READ: Chennai cops intensify lockdown measures, seize vehicles of those roaming for non-essential work

Except the above shops, all others will remain closed.

ATM, petrol and diesel bunks will function as usual.

Pharmacies selling allopathic and traditional drugs will function as usual.

Roadside shops selling vegetables, flowers and fruits will not be allowed.

Tea shops will not function.

E-registration will be made compulsory for those coming from foreign countries and other states to Tamil Nadu.

E-registration will be mandatory for intra-district and inter-district travel even for essential work like weddings, attending last rites and for caring for the elderly. This will come into force from May 17 at 6 am. People can e-register at: https://eregister.tnega.org.

A full lockdown will be in force on both Sundays - May 16 and 23.

Night curfew will continue between 10 pm and 4 am on all days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp