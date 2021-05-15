Girl from Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district donates savings to CM COVID fund, gets laptop

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Eight-year-old G Sindhuja from Villupuram district, who donated all the money she had saved for buying a laptop to the Chief Minister's COVID Relief Fund, on Thursday received a brand new laptop from the Chief Minister.

Villupuram MLA Dr R Lakshmanan, district collector A Annadurai and additional collector Shreya P Singh presented the laptop to Sindhuja on behalf of CM MK Stalin. The class V girl's father Ganesan, told The New Indian Express, "My daughter had been saving money in her piggy bank for the past few months to buy a laptop. She had saved Rs 1,500, which she donated."