Praise comes calling to Madurai auto drivers transporting patients free of cost

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated auto drivers Gururaj and Anbunathan who are voluntarily transporting the patients, especially COVID patients, in the city free of cost.

Gururaj has been transporting patients to hospitals free of cost from April 2019 itself. Later, his friend, Anbunathan also joined him. Sources said that soon, both the drivers would receive a certificate of appreciation from the Chief Minister.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Gururaj said that he is a member of 'Makkal Pathai' and with the support of the office bearers of the organisation, he had distributed face masks to the people in and around Anuppanadi area. He further stated that he got identity card from the Collector to operate his auto during the lockdown.

He created a separate Whatsapp group with people the area, volunteers and auto drivers as members. "Through them, we receive calls from the covid patients, we immediately reach the spot and drop them at the hospital," said Gururaj.

Anbunathan said that it is the blessings of the hapless patients that makes him continue the service.