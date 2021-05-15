Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges DMK cadre to carry out COVID-19 relief measures

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Friday urged party cadre to carry out COVID-19 relief works. In his letter to the cadre, he recalled their efforts in assisting the needy.

He spoke about their coming together to help the needy under the Ondrinaivom Vaa (Come, let's join together) initiative, which had a dedicated helpline number. He urged them to re-launch Ondrinaivom Vaa initiative so it could shore up government measures.

The chief minister, however, reminded the cadre to stick with government guidelines, including social distancing, while engaging in COVID-19 relief measures.

On the measures taken by the State government to contain the virus, he said that the new State government, soon after it assumed charge, intensified efforts to obtain more oxygen from Centre and increase the production of the gas in the State.