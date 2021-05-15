TN revises global tenders for Covid vaccines, to procure only 3.5 crore doses

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving effect to the announcement of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday floated global tenders for procuring 3.5 crore doses of Covid vaccines to be delivered within 180 days progressively from the date of purchase order.

Earlier in the day, the government floated tenders for procuring five crore doses of Covid vaccine. But within a few hours, the government has floated revised tenders reducing the doses to 3.5 crore.

Last date for submission of tender is June 5 at 11 a.m. The tenders submitted will be opened at 12 noon on June 5 at the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited, Chennai-8. This tender is governed by the provisions of Tamilnadu Transparency in Tenders Act 1998 and the Rules there under. The vaccine doses should be delivered at State Vaccine Stores, DMS Complex, Chennai-6.

The tender norms said the vaccine to be supplied should be produced under the control of a recognised, well-functioning National Control Authority for biologicals, which performs all six critical functions as defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The vaccine should meet current requirements published by the WHO Expert Committee on Biological Standardization, or requirements of an established body of equivalent stature such as the U.S. Pharmacopoeia, the British Pharmacopoeia, the French Pharmacopoeia, or the International Pharmacopoeia,” the tender said.

Asked about the reasons for revising the quantum of vaccines to be procured, a senior official told TNIE: “The population of people in the age group of 18 to 44 is 3.65 crore. The government’s aim is to cover 70 percent of this - which is 2.5 crore, which in turn would require five crore doses. Besides, 1.5 crore doses are being procured by Tamil Nadu government through the Union government’s allotment from the two Indian manufacturers of vaccines. The rest of 3.5 crore doses are being tried through global tenders. There was an error in interpretation in the tender document which has been corrected now.”



On May 12, the Tamil Nadu government decided to float short term global tenders for importing Corona vaccines to vaccinate all those in the age group of 18 to 45, at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

This is in line with many other states trying to procure from the international market directly after the Central government's advice.

The State government has said that 13 lakh vaccine vials allocated to Tamil Nadu is insufficient for vaccinating all those between the age group of 18 and 45. As such, global tenders would be invited for importing vaccines.