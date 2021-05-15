Two auto drivers turn COVID warriors in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchy

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Nikhil (name changed) was all alone and dazed at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Thursday. He was to go back to Bengaluru but had to postpone it as he had symptoms of COVID.

When he visited MGMGH, they directed him to a COVID care centre as he had mild symptoms. With no vehicle on hand and no ambulance available, he spotted an auto inside the hospital. It had 'COVID Help Auto' written on it. He approached the auto and was surprised that the driver was willing to take him to the centre, despite him being tested positive.

Two auto drivers -- Karthi and Mani -- have been ferrying patients from and to MGMGH and other hospitals since the last week. While most people are afraid to come near positive patients, these two friends have decided to help those in need.

"I was passing by a private hospital last week and happened to see a person desperately looking for help. He had to take his mother to the government hospital for further treatment. Ambulances would take a while, so I decided to take them to the GH. That mother and son thanked me so much. Such a small effort of mine made such a big difference to them," said 45-year-old Mani.

Karthi says that he's not scared and he has faith. However, his wife and kids are a little scared of him ferrying positive patients.