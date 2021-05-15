STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two auto drivers turn COVID warriors in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchy

While most people are afraid to come near positive patients, these two friends have decided to help those in need. 

Published: 15th May 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Auto driver Karthi ferries patients from and to MGMGH and other hospitals

Auto driver Karthi ferries patients from and to MGMGH and other hospitals. (Photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Nikhil (name changed) was all alone and dazed at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Thursday. He was to go back to Bengaluru but had to postpone it as he had symptoms of COVID.

When he visited MGMGH, they directed him to a COVID care centre as he had mild symptoms. With no vehicle on hand and no ambulance available, he spotted an auto inside the hospital. It had 'COVID Help Auto' written on it. He approached the auto and was surprised that the driver was willing to take him to the centre, despite him being tested positive. 

Two auto drivers -- Karthi and Mani -- have been ferrying patients from and to MGMGH and other hospitals since the last week. While most people are afraid to come near positive patients, these two friends have decided to help those in need. 

"I was passing by a private hospital last week and happened to see a person desperately looking for help. He had to take his mother to the government hospital for further treatment. Ambulances would take a while, so I decided to take them to the GH. That mother and son thanked me so much. Such a small effort of mine made such a big difference to them," said 45-year-old Mani.

Karthi says that he's not scared and he has faith. However, his wife and kids are a little scared of him ferrying positive patients. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Help Auto COVID warriors COVID19 Coronavirus Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital Tiruchy COVID warriors Tiruchy auto drivers
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp