STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 lockdown: Shops shut early in Tamil Nadu; police use drones in intensified lockdown

Public were advised to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, frequent use of sanitizers and maintenance of physical distance.

Published: 16th May 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel using drones to monitor vehicular and public movement in the city

Police personnel using drones to monitor vehicular and public movement in the city. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state police have intensified the lockdown crackdown as the number of cases registered rose from 10,502 on Wednesday to 21,353 on Friday. Public were advised to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, frequent use of sanitizers and maintenance of physical distance.

For the last four days until Thursday, police personnel have been campaigning using public addressable systems and distributing pamphlets. However, people were still seen roaming on roads flouting lockdown norms.

Drones were used at crucial points in the city to monitor public and vehicular movement. Police used the drones from rooftops of houses to monitor narrow streets and congested localities, and check if people were loitering.

The city roads, which were hustling with vehicles in the morning, went silent after 10 in the morning. The city roads mostly wore a deserted look as only a few vehicles hit them, and police said that only essential workers and people in need of medical assistance took the roads later. Most of the flyovers and bridges were closed, and police had set up over 200 checkpoints in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu lockdown Tamil Nadu Police Chennai Police
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp