Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit donates Rs 1 crore to CM's COVID fund

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday donated Rs 1 crore from his Discretionary Grant, and his one month emoluments, for COVID relief efforts, to Chief Minister MK Stalin who called on him, a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

Purohit also appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to donate generously to the COVID Relief Fund. "The Tamil Nadu government is taking a lot of preventive measures and making elaborate arrangements to overcome the prevailing critical situation," the release added.

Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan and Chief Minister's Secretary-IT Udhayachandran were present.