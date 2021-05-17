Biometric entry at PDS shops for Covid aid suspended

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has suspended use of biometric entries of beneficiaries who collect the Covid-19 relief assistance of Rs 2,000. Sources said that beneficiaries must produce the token and their smart card to collect the money.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the district civil supplies department said, “Biometric entry has been suspended in order to prevent Covid -19 spread and to facilitate elderly people to receive the aid without visiting ration shops.”

The official further said that they have recommended to higher authorities to suspend biometric entry for three months not only for distribution of the cash aid but also for commoditites. “We have yet to receive any communication about the suspension of biometric entries for distributing commodities. We have made our recommendation to our department,” the official added.

The senior official pointed out that the district civil supplies department has cleared 7,000 applications received till January for new ration cards. Around 4,51,000 out of 10,17,320 ration card holders in the district have received the aid as on Saturday.