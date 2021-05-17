TN hospital comes up with device to tide over oxygen crisis

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A private hospital in Madurai has come up with a kit to tackle the shortage of oxygen.

The Managing Director of BM Hospital, Dr Baba Mohaideen Sarmesh Khan, said that the device could facilitate the oxygen support to four patients from one cylinder.

“Not all the patients coming into the emergency rooms need the whole cylinder of oxygen. Most of them require only between two to five litres after which the oxygen saturation would go above 90. But what happens in reality is that, when one patient occupies one cylinder, the other has to wait for hours, which worsens their condition,” he said.

The kit consists of an adapter with a Y type divider, pressure gauge and a flow meter. In case high pressure oxygen gets released when the cylinder is opened, the pressure gauge would stabilise the flow. The flow meter is used to customise the oxygen requirement as per patients’ condition. “The kit has flow meters for each patient to facilitate them with the required amount of oxygen as per their condition. This will help in preventing wastage,” he added.