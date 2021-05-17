STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Instead of turning patients away, doctors provided oxygen on floors and chairs, says Puducherry L-G

The doctors and nurses without turning them away had resorted to such extreme and inconvenient measure to save their precious lives, added the LT Governor.

Published: 17th May 2021 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the hospital donning a PPE kit.

Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the hospital donning a PPE kit.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With hue and cry over Covid patients being treated with oxygen while sitting on chairs and lying on floor at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the hospital on Monday.

Visitng after a video made by Independent MLA G Nehru went viral, the Governor said that patients who were seen sitting or lying on the floor required oxygen support and therefore despite beds being not available, were accommodated in the available space.

The doctors and nurses without turning them away had resorted to such extreme and inconvenient measure to save their precious lives, added the Governor.

Donning a PPE Kit, Hon'ble Lt. Governor inspected the Covid isolation ward. She also inquired the patients about their health, spoke to senior officers about the basic facilities, food and medicines being provided in the hospital.

Due to exponential rise in covid cases, the existing infrastructure not adequate and patients could not be provided oxygen beds and hence were given oxygen while sitting on chairs and lying on the floor.

"Without appreciating the reality, a picture otherwise has been portrayed." said the Lt Governor.

The Administration is seized of the imperativeness for additional oxygenated beds and has placed orders to augment oxygen beds, to prevent such distressing situations from recurring, she said.

“It has been and will be the endeavour of Health Care workers that every patient who attends the hospital receives the best possible care including oxygenated beds," she said.

It has also been reported that 3 people were given oxygen from one cylinder while one cylinder caters to the need of 5 to 6 people.She appealed to public aervants and leaders to make people aware of the fallout of Covid, educate people in following safety norms and also extend philanthropic support.

Secretary, Department of Health, Dr. T. Arun, Director, IGMC&RI, Dr. Udaya Shankar were present during her visit..

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Oxygen beds Hospitals Coronavirus bed shortage
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp