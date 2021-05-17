Instead of turning patients away, doctors provided oxygen on floors and chairs, says Puducherry L-G

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With hue and cry over Covid patients being treated with oxygen while sitting on chairs and lying on floor at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the hospital on Monday.

Visitng after a video made by Independent MLA G Nehru went viral, the Governor said that patients who were seen sitting or lying on the floor required oxygen support and therefore despite beds being not available, were accommodated in the available space.

The doctors and nurses without turning them away had resorted to such extreme and inconvenient measure to save their precious lives, added the Governor.

Donning a PPE Kit, Hon'ble Lt. Governor inspected the Covid isolation ward. She also inquired the patients about their health, spoke to senior officers about the basic facilities, food and medicines being provided in the hospital.

Due to exponential rise in covid cases, the existing infrastructure not adequate and patients could not be provided oxygen beds and hence were given oxygen while sitting on chairs and lying on the floor.

"Without appreciating the reality, a picture otherwise has been portrayed." said the Lt Governor.

The Administration is seized of the imperativeness for additional oxygenated beds and has placed orders to augment oxygen beds, to prevent such distressing situations from recurring, she said.

“It has been and will be the endeavour of Health Care workers that every patient who attends the hospital receives the best possible care including oxygenated beds," she said.

It has also been reported that 3 people were given oxygen from one cylinder while one cylinder caters to the need of 5 to 6 people.She appealed to public aervants and leaders to make people aware of the fallout of Covid, educate people in following safety norms and also extend philanthropic support.

Secretary, Department of Health, Dr. T. Arun, Director, IGMC&RI, Dr. Udaya Shankar were present during her visit..