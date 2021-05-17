No more trudge after daily grind for these healthcare workers in Coimbatore

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four workers of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), who trudge a long distance every night to reach their homes due to the lockdown, are a relieved lot now. The reason for their happiness is that they are now being transported in a cab from the hospital daily, courtesy Youth Foundation, a non-profit organisation, that came forward to bear the transport charges.

Earlier the four, who are deployed in the Covid-19 ward, had to walk long distances to and from between their homes and workplace. Sharing her experience, G Subhulakshmi, a 45-year-old worker from Sundakkamuthur said, “We used to run to reach the hospital in time. We leave home around 10 am and it will be 1 am when we reach home.”

M Edwin, a volunteer who visited CMCH to offer his services got to interact with the workers and grasped their problems. Speaking to Express, Edwin said, “The workers toil in the Covid-19 ward all day, and they get exhausted walking homes after work.”

Edwin contacted Youth Foundation who came forward to bear the travel expenses of the four hospital workers. “The cab would be ready at CMCH to transport the workers by 8.45 pm to 9 pm. As a precautionary measure, we have provided sanitiser to the cab driver to disinfect the fleet after transporting the workers,” Edwin added.