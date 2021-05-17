STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palanivel Thiagarajan’s tweet on criticism wins hearts on internet

Published: 17th May 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

Tamil Nadu minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan’s attempt to clear the air over recent social media reports won hearts on Twitter on Sunday. 

His tweet read, "It has come to my notice that some of my old interviews are being shared widely during the past few days.These videos are from several news debates, conclaves, interviews, press conferences, virtual conclaves, and other interviews where I directly engaged with our citizens over the past 5 years, while being an opposition MLA. Those who have come across these videos after my appointment as a Minister, are editing them in bits and pieces and are sharing them widely."

"Many who see these mistakenly assume that these clips were recorded post my appointment as a Minister. They are sharing comments in support of me and are criticising my political opponents, causing me concern and distress." he added.

Quoting an instance, he said, “Central Minister Nirmala Sitharaman personally contacted me over the phone to congratulate me and wish me success in service to the people and said that she looked forward to working together. This kind of magnanimity in politics deserves to be appreciated. And to be emulated, especially by first-time Ministers such as myself.”

PTR requested the public to stop showering him with praise based solely on his speeches, and to stop the negative criticism of those on the other side of the political divide. The Finance Minister had also said he took part in some programmes as part of CM’s transparent governance model and to communicate with the people in a direct and effective manner. But his focus remains on pandemic measures.

  • B S MANI
    I get confused about who is CM.... Stalin or Palanivel? These days!
    12 hours ago reply
