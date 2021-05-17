STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School Education Department to undergo major changes

As DMK’s plan for education differs, various modifications are to be expected soon 

Published: 17th May 2021 03:36 AM

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government gets comfortable in office, major changes are expected in the bureaucracy and hierarchy of the School Education Department.
The speculation comes after K Nanthakumar, secretary, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), was transferred and posted as commissioner, School Education Department, replacing S Kannappan, director of the department.

However, no new appointment has been made to replace Kannappan. Other official sources speculate that the post of the school education director may be dissolved and a handful of regional directors may be appointed to overlook jurisdictions instead.

“While a final decision on appointing regional directors will be taken in a week or two, we are expecting many more changes,” said an official from the department, elaborating that it is because of the different vision plans for education that the two Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK are known for and come with. It is worth noting that the post of the school education commissioner itself was created in 2019. Nanthakumar is the third IAS officer to be appointed to that post.

The major changes are expected in the running of the department because T Udhayachandran, who was instrumental in revamping the school education curriculum, was recently appointed as the Principal Secretary I to Chief Minister MK Stalin. Udhayachandran is known for his work with the Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation and  in the two committees that were constituted to qualitatively rebuild and revamp the school education curriculum.

