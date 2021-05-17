STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN government forms all-party panel to suggest measures to tackle pandemic

Published: 17th May 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Former TN Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar is part of the all party panel formed by the govt to suggest Covid tackling measures. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of second wave of Covid-19, the State government, on Sunday, constituted a consultative panel comprising 13 legislators from various political parties. The all-party panel, which also includes former health minister C Vijayabaskar, will meet at regular intervals to suggest measures to be taken to control the coronavirus spread. The public department secretary will act as member secretary for the all-party committee said the statement.

Remdesivir to be given directly to pvt hospitals

Following Warnings from health experts on overcrowding at the places that are designated for purchasing Remdesivir drug in Chennai, the State government announced that the anti-viral drug will directly be given to private hospitals from Tuesday.

A new portal would be launched soon through which private hospitals can buy Remdesivir directly from the sales centres, the government said. Referring to the WHO and medical experts, the government stated that Remdesivir should only be administered for patients who are under oxygen support.

The private hospitals will have to furnish all information related to the patients in soon-to-be-launched portal and should place requests online for Remdesivir. “The new procedures will come into effect from May 18,” said an official stateme

Pvt hosps to get Remdesivir directly: Govt

For patients undergoing treatment at government hospitals, Remdesivir will continue to be provided by the State-owned Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC). So far, Remdesivir for patients in private facilities was sold through the government sales centres in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

The government said authorities would monitor if the drug was used by private hospitals only for eligible patients and also if it was sold to patients at the same price at which it was brought. The government also warned of punitive action for recommending Remdesivir without any necessity.

The 13-member panel includes: Arul Ezhilan (DMK), C Vijaya Baskar (AIADMK), AM Munirathinam (Congress), GK Mani (PMK), Nainar Nagendran (BJP), Sathan Thirumalaikumar (MDMK), SSSS Balaji (VCK), VP Nagai Mali (CPM), T Ramachandran (CPI), MH Jawahirullah (MNMK), ER Eswaran (KMDK), T Velmurugan (TVK), and Jagan Moorthy (Puratchi Bharatham).

