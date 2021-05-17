STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Wedding at Mayiladuthurai solemnised from Chennai

Being a self respect marriage, few speakers spoke from various parts of Tamil Nadu.Many took part from overseas as well, including Singapore and Germany.
 

Published: 17th May 2021 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Dravidar Kazhagam President K Veeramani solemnises wedding at Mayiladuthurai from his house in Chennai virtually. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While lockdown restrictions allow only 50 people to attend a wedding, hundreds took part in this wedding in Mayiladuthurai on Sunday evening as it was hosted virtually.

It was a self-respect, inter-caste marriage and the bride and groom were Aruvi and Gokula Krishna, architecture postgraduates. The bride is related to Kali Poongundran, Deputy President of Dravidar Kazhagam (DK). The wedding was remotely solemnised by DK president K Veeramani.

Both Veeramani and Poongundran participated from their respective houses in Chennai

While only 20 participated in-person at a farmhouse near Mayiladuthurai, over 100 persons along with their family members took part through the virtual conferencing (VC) platform Zoom. The VC was shared on the bride and groom's Facebook accounts and also hosted live on YoutTube. Several hundreds viewed the wedding in realtime.

Being a self respect marriage, few speakers spoke from various parts of Tamil Nadu.Many took part from overseas as well, including Singapore and Germany.

The marriage was initially planned to be held directly, as it was decided before the onset of the second wave of the pandemic. However, owing to tightened restrictions the event was taken online.

Solemnising the wedding and commenting on the ease of holding virtual events like this, Veeramani said, "Change is inevitable, accepting and adapting to it is rationalism. Modernity should flourish and our meaningul parts of customs should be its manure."

He added, "Had this wedding be conducted in normal times, it would have a participation like that of a conference. Now, it is being held virutally, thanks to scientific advancements."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wedding Chennai lockdown Mayiladuthurai
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp