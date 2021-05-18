Cyclone Tauktae: Families of missing fishermen in grip of anxiety

Antony Fernando By

NAGAPATTINAM: It’s been 72 hours since Murugan Thunai, a deep-sea fishing boat, was reported to have drowned in Arabian waters. The vessel had nine fishers on board. Though some news reports from Kerala said the fishers survived, the Coast Guard and Fishers department in Lakshadweep dismissed the reports of sighting them or their boat. The family members, on the other hand, were gripped with anxiety.

“We were relieved for few hours after we learnt through few media reports that the fishers reached the shore safely. However, we are not sure whether they are alive or dead. We are still kept in the dark,” said C Rathinasamy, younger brother of C Edumban from Samanthampettai.

According to the fishers, Murugan Thunai along with two boats – Rakesh-1 and Rakesh-2 – with 10 fishers and 13 fishers, respectively, set out for fishing on April 29. As heavy downpour began on May 14, the fishers were reportedly asked to take shelter on Amini island in Lakshadweep. While the two boats reached the island on May 15, Murugan Thunai could not make it.

“None of us received any storm alert. Murugan Thunai was steering slightly ahead of the other two boats. Then, around 3 am, we received a message from them through our VHF walkie talkie that the boat was sinking. It was dark and the weather was violent. We could not reach out to them,” said N Gopi, from Ariya Natu Theru. When TNIE contacted, Himanshu Yadav, Deputy Collector in Amini Islands, said 23 fishers from the two other boats from Nagapattinam were under their care.

