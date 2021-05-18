Elderly couple from Theni donate to CM's Covid relief fund

By Express News Service

THENI: An elderly couple, Palaniswami (84) and Rathinammal (75) from Sukkangalpatti village in Uthamapalayam in Theni district, donated the first installment of Covid relief fund of Rs 2,000 to the Chief Minister’s Covid Relief Fund on Monday. Both were agricultural labourers and soon as they received the amount, the couple gave it to the Secretary of Primary Agriculture Society and asked him to send it to the CM relief fund.