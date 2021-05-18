STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lockdown no bar to artist’s humane touch

Though the pandemic has affected Arumugam's business of antique items, he continues to feed and care for the dogs by denting his savings.

Published: 18th May 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A decade on, 36-year-old V Arumugam cannot think of a day he missed feeding over 50 stray dogs at GV Residential area in Peelamedu. Though the pandemic has affected Arumugam's business of antique items, he continues to feed and care for the dogs by denting his savings.

Usually, he spent Rs 400 a day on biscuits and meat and fed the canines once a day. Now, the lockdown has increased his daily expenses by Rs 200 as there are no alternate sources of food for them.

Dogs are the true guardians of streets, says Arumugam, who does not want to miss an opportunity to show his gratitude to them. The man who raises three dogs at his house keeps in touch with meat shops and eateries in the locality to get the day's unsold meat to feed his friends.

"Every dog in the locality knows my house. If I take time to feed them some days, they will come looking for me and bark lovingly. Sometimes, the dogs become unwell. I take them to clinics and nurse them at home until their recovery. I also get them sterilised and regularly apply lotion to prevent any skin allergy," he explains.

Arumugam's service has met several oppositions from the locals. Some of them have also damaged a big pot which he placed on the street to quench the dogs' thirst. Amid all struggles, it is Arumugam's unconditional love for animals that keeps him going.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dogs feeding
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp