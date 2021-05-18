STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Memo to govt hospital pharmacist for drinking during duty hours 

The administration also sought an explanation from the Nursing Superintendent and Chief Pharmacist for failing to bring the incident to its notice immediately.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The administration of the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Dindigul on Monday issued a memo to a pharmacist working at the hospital after video footage, alleging that he was in a drunken state during duty hours on Sunday night, was circulated on social media.

The administration also sought an explanation from the Nursing Superintendent and Chief Pharmacist for failing to bring the incident to its notice immediately. A senior official from the hospital, on anonymity, told TNIE, if the incident had been brought to the notice of the administration right away, blood samples could have been collected from the pharmacist to verify whether he was intoxicated.

"Now we do not have required evidence to take immediate action against him. Hence, we have sought an explanation not only from the pharmacist and but from the Nursing Superintendent and Chief Pharmacist too for failing to inform us promptly," he added and assured that an inquiry would be conducted.

In the said video footage, a youth was seen engaged in a wordy quarrel at the pharmacy counter with the pharmacist one Suresh for being in a drunken state during duty hours. The youth could also be seen alleging that the police turned a blind eye when he and few others approached them about the issue. Some more youth, who was also present at the scene, captured and posted it on social media.

