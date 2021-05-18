More contributions to CM’s Covid relief fund as AIADMK too chips in

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that Rs 1 crore would be donated to Chief Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund on behalf of the AIADMK. This apart, AIADMK MPs and MLAs would be donating their one month’s salary. EPS and OPS recalled that the AIADMK had donated Rs 1 crore to the relief fund during the first wave.

To turn the tables on covid-19

Chennai: People from various walks of life made contributions to Chief Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund on Monday. One among them was Chairman of Sun Network Limited Kalanithi Maran (in picture). He called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at the latter’s residence and handed over a cheque for Rs 10 crore. Kavery Kalanithi Maran and Durga Stalin were present on the occasion. The same day, actor Rajinikanth called on the chief minister at the Secretariat and handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh. Talking to reporters, Rajinikanth said people should adhere to guidelines issued for controlling the infection.