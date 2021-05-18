STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More contributions to CM’s Covid relief fund as AIADMK too chips in

EPS and OPS recalled that the AIADMK had donated Rs 1 crore to the relief fund during the first wave.

Published: 18th May 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that Rs 1 crore would be donated to Chief Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund on behalf of the AIADMK. This apart, AIADMK MPs and MLAs would be donating their one month’s salary. EPS and OPS recalled that the AIADMK had donated Rs 1 crore to the relief fund during the first wave.

To turn the tables on covid-19
Chennai: People from various walks of life made contributions to Chief Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund on Monday. One among them was Chairman of Sun Network Limited Kalanithi Maran (in picture). He called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at the latter’s residence and handed over a cheque for Rs 10 crore.  Kavery Kalanithi Maran and Durga Stalin were present on the occasion. The same day, actor Rajinikanth called on the chief minister at the Secretariat and handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh. Talking to reporters, Rajinikanth said people should adhere to guidelines issued for controlling the infection.

