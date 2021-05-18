Special COVID-19 vaccination camps at 31 places in Puducherry, here's the full list
The vaccination drive is for people over 45 years and will be carried out free of cost from 9 am to 1 pm at these 31 centres, Health Secretary Dr T Arun said
PUDUCHERRY: As the COVID toll mounts with an average of 30 persons dying daily in Puducherry, the Health Department is holding special vaccination camps at 31 places in urban and rural areas for three days from May 18 to 20.
So far, 50,124 have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, while 1,82,209 people have received the first dose.
The others can visit the nearest of the 31 Corona Vaccination Centres to get vaccinated.
1. Immaculate Girls High School Villianur
2. Sri Hindosa Charitable High School Ariyur
3. Deepa Oli High School Thondamanatham Ramanathapuram
4. Government High School damaged
5. Jawaharlal High School Koodapakkam
6. Manimegalai Government Girls High School Kosapalayam
7. Government Primary School , Govindsalai
8. Thillaiyadi Valliyamai Government High School Kadirgamam
9. Sathyamoorthy Government High School Murungappakkam
10. Sankara Vidyalaya High School ECR Lawspet
11. Government High School , Sellipet
12. Government Middle School , Mannadipet
13. Indira Gandhi Government High School , Kaaterikuppam
14. Subramania Bharathi High School, Tirukkanure
15. Vasavi International School, MG Road, Muthialpet
16. Government Middle School Periyar Nagar Muthialpet
17. Government Primary School Karayampudur
18. Government Girls High School Madukarai
19. Kamban Government High School Nettappakkam
20. Government Primary School Eripakkam Suramangalam
21. Government High School , Thirubuvanai
22. Girls High School , Kalapet
23. Subbaiah Government High School Kamban Nagar Idayarpalayam
24. Government High School, Sederapet
25. Thiyagi K R Subramania Military Government High School Kirumambakkam
26. Professor Anusami High School, Bahour
27. Government Primary School Karayambuthur
28. Government Primary School Kakkaiyanthoppu Ariyankuppam
29. Government Middle School, Abhisekhapakkam
30. Government Primary School Thavalakuppam
31. Government Primary School Narimedu Upper Thirukanchi Uruvaiyaru.