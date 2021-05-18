STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special COVID-19 vaccination camps at 31 places in Puducherry, here's the full list

The vaccination drive is for people over 45 years and will be carried out free of cost from 9 am to 1 pm at these 31 centres, Health Secretary Dr T Arun said

Published: 18th May 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As the COVID toll mounts with an average of 30 persons dying daily in Puducherry, the Health Department is holding special vaccination camps at 31 places in urban and rural areas for three days from May 18 to 20.

The vaccination drive is for people over 45 years and will be carried out free of cost from 9 am to 1 pm at these 31 centres, Health Secretary Dr T Arun said.

So far, 50,124 have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, while 1,82,209 people have received the first dose.  

The others can visit the nearest of the 31 Corona Vaccination Centres to get vaccinated.

1. Immaculate Girls High School Villianur

2. Sri Hindosa  Charitable High School Ariyur

3. Deepa Oli High School Thondamanatham Ramanathapuram

4. Government High School damaged

5. Jawaharlal High School Koodapakkam

6. Manimegalai Government Girls High School Kosapalayam

7. Government Primary School , Govindsalai

8. Thillaiyadi Valliyamai Government High School Kadirgamam

9. Sathyamoorthy Government High School Murungappakkam

10. Sankara Vidyalaya High School ECR Lawspet

11. Government High School , Sellipet

12. Government Middle School , Mannadipet

13. Indira Gandhi Government High School , Kaaterikuppam

14. Subramania Bharathi High School, Tirukkanure

15. Vasavi International School, MG Road, Muthialpet

16. Government Middle School Periyar Nagar Muthialpet

17. Government Primary School Karayampudur

18. Government Girls High School Madukarai

19. Kamban Government High School Nettappakkam

20. Government Primary School Eripakkam Suramangalam

21. Government High School , Thirubuvanai

22. Girls High School , Kalapet

23. Subbaiah Government High School Kamban Nagar Idayarpalayam

24. Government High School, Sederapet

25. Thiyagi K R Subramania Military Government High School Kirumambakkam

26. Professor Anusami High School, Bahour

27. Government Primary School Karayambuthur

28. Government Primary School Kakkaiyanthoppu Ariyankuppam

29. Government Middle School, Abhisekhapakkam

30. Government Primary School Thavalakuppam

31. Government Primary School Narimedu Upper Thirukanchi Uruvaiyaru.

