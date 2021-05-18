Special trains deliver 350 MT of medical oxygen to Tamil Nadu in four days, more on the way

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six Oxygen Express trains have delivered a total of 350.22 MT of medical oxygen to Tamil Nadu from May 14 to 17.

The sixth Oxygen Express arrived at Tondiarpet Inland Container Depot in Chennai at 8.45 pm on Monday with 40 MT of liquid medical oxygen dispatched from Tata Steel Siding, Kalinganagar, Odisha. The empty tanks have been sent back on Tuesday for refilling at Rourkela.

Two more loaded Oxygen Express trains are expected to arrive by Tuesday midnight or in the early hours of Wednesday.

The seventh loaded Oxygen Express from Rourkela, Odisha carrying 57.46 MT oxygen will arrive at Inland Container Depot at Tondiarpet. The eighth loaded Oxygen Express from Loni in Maharashtra is expected to bring 32.21 MT of LMO.

The ninth loaded Oxygen Express departed from Rourkela at 2.30 pm on Tuesday. The train will bring 29.22 MT oxygen to the state, said the railways in a statement.