Tamil Nadu to produce Covid vaccines, set up oxygen plants: CM Stalin

For this purpose, expression of interest has been invited from Indian and foreign companies.

Published: 18th May 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

TN CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a view to find a permanent solution to the shortage of oxygen, oxygen concentrators, Covid vaccines, hi-tech equipment and other Corona-related medicines, Tamil Nadu government has initiated immediate steps for producing them within the State.  

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed that infrastructure for producing these life-saving medicines and equipment should be established in Tamil Nadu. For this purpose, expression of interest has been invited from Indian and foreign companies by May 31. 

An official release here said these expressions of interest will be examined and steps will be taken to establish the infrastructure for producing life-saving drugs, oxygen and vaccines soon. 

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) functioning under the Industries department will extend all assistance to the companies which come forward to produce these life saving drugs and other equipment. The TIDCO will establish production units on a joint venture basis with companies which are ready to invest at least Rs.50 crore. For this purpose, expression of interest from Indian and foreign companies have been invited by May 31.

Comments(1)

  • Deena Dayalan
    Very good and welcome move. We need to look after ourselves. Depending on Center is waste of time and TN has more than enough brains achieve lot of things.
    1 day ago reply
