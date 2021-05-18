Two more oxygen trains reach Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State received its fourth and fifth Oxygen Express trains on Monday. The fourth Oxygen Express from Tata Steel Siding in Kalinganagar, Odisha, with 80 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen in four containers arrived at Inland Container Depot at Tondiarpet, Chennai at 4.55 am. The fifth Oxygen Express loaded at Rourkela in Odisha for Milavittan Station, Thoothukudi, arrived at the destination at 4.03 pm delivering five tankers carrying 78.82 MT of LMO.

With this, Tamil Nadu has received 310.22 MT of oxygen by trains. The sixth Oxygen Express with two containers carrying 40 MT LMO is expected to reach Inland Container Depot, Tondiarpet by Monday night. The seventh train departed from Rourkela at 4.18 pm on Monday carrying four tankers with 57.46 MT.