STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Activist moves Madras HC to protect stray animals during lockdown

According to VE Shiva, the founder of Mothers of Animals Welfare Trust, stray animals are among the worst-affected due to the pandemic due to lack of food and water.

Published: 19th May 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An animal welfare activist on Wednesday moved the Madras high court seeking to direct the MK Stalin government to take steps to protect the stray animals in the state and provide them food and water during the lockdown.

According to VE Shiva, the founder of Mothers of Animals Welfare Trust, stray animals are among the worst-affected due to the pandemic due to lack of food and water. The petitioner stated that disturbing scenes of stray dogs fighting in the streets for the available little food have become a common sight, he said.

“Stray dogs and other animals are largely dependent on garbage, leftover foods from restaurants, canteens, market places, and other eateries all of which have been shut down in the wake of complete lockdown since May 10,” the petitioner said.

ALSO READ | Six Tamil Nadu districts recording average of more than 1000 COVID-19 cases daily since May 8

Claiming that such stray animals are dying every day without food which may lead to another epidemic, the petitioner said, it has become a challenge to the municipal authorities to dispose of the carcass of such dead animals.

This apart, due to lack of food, stray dogs have become aggressive against humans and hence it is necessary to ensure an adequate supply of food and water to such animals by taking immediate steps, he added.

On Wednesday when the plea came before a division bench of Justices Anitha Sumanth and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the counsel of the petitioner to provide suggestions in order to address the issue.

The bench transferred the plea to the first bench of the high court and ordered notice to the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mothers of Animals Welfare Trust stray animals Madras High Court TN lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Simple Covid life hacks: How to stop worrying and start living
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
With the oath-taking ceremony of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government set to take place on Thursday, here’s a list of his cabinet colleagues and the ministerial responsibilities they will shoulder. (Graphic | Vijesh CK)
New Kerala cabinet: Here are all members of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government; Veena George replaces KK Shailaja as health minister
Senior CPM leader KK Shailaja, who shot to international fame with her exceptional handling of Kerala's fight against Nipah and COVID-19 was dropped from the second Pinarayi Cabinet. Social media is abuzz with comments, with a number of celebrities joinin
Bring Our Teacher Back: Malayalam film stars question KK Shailaja's exclusion from Kerala Cabinet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp