CM Stalin says oxygen allocation for TN hiked to 519 MT, urges firms to contribute generously

Addressing a meeting of representatives of well known industrial establishments, the CM pointed out that the COVID-19 infection has exerted huge pressure on the medical infrastructure of the state

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the oxygen allocation for Tamil Nadu has been hiked to 519 metric tonnes while the state government has given permission for production of 15 metric tonnes of oxygen through three plants. Besides, 7,500 oxygen concentrators are being received from many factories and SIPCOT.

Addressing a meeting of representatives of well known industrial establishments, the Chief Minister pointed out that the COVID-19 infection has exerted huge pressure on the medical infrastructure of the state but doctors and other frontline workers have been working efficiently to meet the challenge.

The Chief Minister said SIPCOT has procured 500 oxygen cylinders by air from Singapore and 1,650 cylinders are being transported from Singapore by sea. Also, through CII and Samsung, arrangements are being made to procure 500 oxygen cylinders.

The Chief Minister informed that 13 mini oxygen production units are being set up through industrial establishments and DRDO is setting up 142 mini oxygen production units in association with the National Highways Authority of India. "The Tamil Nadu government is giving priority to this now," he added.

The Chief Minister requested the industries to contribute their might to help the people recover from the pandemic. He suggested that the industrial units can choose any of the efforts of the state government in containing COVID-19 and contribute to them. Also, it would be better to give priority for the following - oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, oxygen flowmeters, cryogenic tanks and oxygen cylinders - as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility for COVID-related work.

Besides, the industries can contribute generously to the Chief Minister's Corona relief fund, he said. The CM reiterated that the donations received would be spent only for COVID-related work and the industries can directly pay for the procurements being made by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation and Chennai Corporation.

After this request, the following companies contributed to the Corona relief fund and handed over cheques to the Chief Minister:

Bannari Sugars Limited (Rs.One crore), Lakshmi Machine Works (Rs.Three crore), Hyundai Motor India (Rs.Five crore), VGP Groups (Rs.40 lakh), Tamil Nadu Drug Dealers Association K Manoharan (Rs.25 lakh), BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (Rs.1.30 crore), Indian Bank (Rs.One crore), Miot Hospitals (Rs.50 lakh).

For representational purposes
