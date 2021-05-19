STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccinations for 18-44 age group to commence in Puducherry from May 20

This follows the launch of registration for COVID-19 vaccination of the 18-44 age group in Puducherry on the Cowin portal by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at a programme held at Raj Nivas

Published: 19th May 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 06:28 PM

The LG launching the COVID-19 registration for Puducherry (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: COVID-19 vaccinations for Puducherry residents in the age group of 18 to 44 would commence from May 20 at seven centres in the Union territory. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has organised the vaccination at its centres from 9 am to 5 pm.

This follows the launch of registration for COVID-19 vaccination of the 18-44 age group in Puducherry on the Cowin portal by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at a programme held at Raj Nivas this morning.

Puducherry has achieved this major milestone through the efforts of the administration and suitable arrangements have been made to vaccinate people over 18 years of age against COVID-19, said the Lt Governor at the launch.  

For scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination, beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group need to register on the Union Health Ministry's CoWin site: https://www.cowin.gov.in. She said that the portal is user friendly and while registering, people can pick their convenient time slots. There are four centres in Puducherry and one each in the outlying areas of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. Walk-in registration is not permitted.

The Health Department has procured 30K vials of Covishield vaccine to inoculate the 18-44 age group, said Secretary Health Dr T Arun.

Only Puducherry residents are eligible for the vaccination, which is provided free of cost by the government. Persons have to come to the vaccination centre along with id proof to substantiate Puducherry residence i.e. with one of these documents -- Aadhaar card, voter id, driving licence or ration card to the vaccination site. After scrutinizing their proof of residence, they would be inoculated. Non-residents, even if registered online, are not eligible for vaccination, he said.

The Lt. Governor said that Puducherry is already vaccinating people above 45. She urged the public to take advantage of the vaccination camps arranged in schools for those who do not want to approach primary health centres for vaccination and added that people should come forward to get themselves inoculated and get Puducherry rid of COVID-19.

Puducherry venues

1. Indira Gandhi Arts and Science College, Kathirgamam

2. Mahatma Gandhi Dental College, Gorimedu

3. ESI Hospital, Gorimedu

4. Govt. Chest Clinic, Gorimedu

Karaikal

5. Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Engineering College, Karaikal

Mahe

6. Govt. Hospital, Mahe

Yanam

7. Govt. Hospital, Yamam

