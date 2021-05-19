STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid patients treated under tin sheds, officials seal private clinic at Arni

A team of officials led by Tiruvannamalai district joint director of medical services Dr Kannagi raided ‘Kuzhal Clinic’ located near the Old Bus Stand in Arni.

Published: 19th May 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

A patient is being moved into an ambulance from Kuzhal Clinic in Arni after it was sealed by officials for violation of rules. (Special arrangement)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A private clinic was on Wednesday sealed by the officials of Medical Services for blatant violation of the rules of establishment of clinics and covid protocol in treating patients who were made to lie on beds under tin-sheeted sheds at Arni in Tiruvannamalai district.

A team of officials led by Tiruvannamalai district joint director of medical services Dr Kannagi raided ‘Kuzhal Clinic’ located near the Old Bus Stand in Arni.

They found patients lying on beds under two sheds made of tin sheets outside the clinic building. The officials were surprised to see the records as the clinic obtained permission, with zero beds, to run as an outpatient unit. However, beds were set with oxygen support in violation of the rules.

“There were 25 beds under one shed and 10 under another shed. The sheds were made of tin sheets. Twelve patients were under treatment when we searched the clinic,” Kannagi said.

When the officials tried to move out the patients to government hospitals, the doctor at the clinic Sivaranjani engaged in a heated argument with them and tried to thwart the move but in vain.

The patients, whose saturation levels remained low, were ferried on ambulances to government hospitals in Arni, Cheyyar and Tiruvannamalai town for further treatment.

The JD said, “The records showed that license was taken for the clinic with zero beds. But they had set up 35 beds in under sheds. It is a gross violation of The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act. So, we have sealed it.”

Meanwhile, sources said the clinic was being run for about three years and the license was taken only in March 2020. With the aim of making some quick bucks by fleecing the patients as the pandemic is surging, Sivaranjani had raised tin sheet sheds to set up beds with oxygen support and treat covid patients.

The sources alleged that two government doctors, running hospitals at Arni, also treat covid patients in violation of the protocol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Covid cases TN private clinics Kuzhal Clinic
India Matters
For representational purposes
Simple Covid life hacks: How to stop worrying and start living
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
With the oath-taking ceremony of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government set to take place on Thursday, here’s a list of his cabinet colleagues and the ministerial responsibilities they will shoulder. (Graphic | Vijesh CK)
New Kerala cabinet: Here are all members of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government; Veena George replaces KK Shailaja as health minister
Senior CPM leader KK Shailaja, who shot to international fame with her exceptional handling of Kerala's fight against Nipah and COVID-19 was dropped from the second Pinarayi Cabinet. Social media is abuzz with comments, with a number of celebrities joinin
Bring Our Teacher Back: Malayalam film stars question KK Shailaja's exclusion from Kerala Cabinet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp