Covid relief fund: Rs 69 crore received till date

CHENNAI: The State has informed that so far, Rs 69 crore has been donated towards the Chief Minister’s Covid Relief Fund by people. Of this, CM MK Stalin has allocated Rs 25 crore for procuring Remdesivir and other life-saving drugs.
