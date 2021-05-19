From ‘CM in your constituency’: Stalin keeping his promise of resolving petitions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister in Your Constituency (Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalamaichar) Department, created exclusively for resolving the petitions received during the election campaign of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has dealt with and resolved 549 petitions so far from six districts within 10 days of its commencement. The CM had promised that the petitions would be disposed within 100 days of the DMK coming to power.

To mark the redressal of grievances within 100 days, as many as 10 petitioners received the documents regarding the redressal of their grievances from Stalin at the Secretariat. Based on the petition of M Munusamy of Tiruvallur district, administrative sanction has been given for constructing an Anganwadi centre at a cost of Rs 10.1 lakh in Azhinjivakkam village panchayat, while Rani of Adambakkam received an order for Old Age Pension. In total, around four lakh petitions were received from all districts.

Few public grievances already solved

The other grievances resolved include: widow pension, differently-abled pension, legal heir certificate, getting hearing aid, free house patta, construction of a check dam, laying cement road, laying drinking water pipeline, etc. The 549 petitioners hail from six districts: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvarur, and Theni.

In total, around four lakh petitions were received from all districts in 72 wooden boxes and 275 cardboard boxes. The Chief Minister handed over these petitions to IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, special officer for CM in Your Constituency Department, on May 9. The TN e-Governance Agency is in the process of registering these petitions.

So far, 70,000 petitions have been registered with a unique identity number and an SMS is being sent to the petitioner. District Level Officers are also engaged in field verification of the grievance mentioned in the petition.