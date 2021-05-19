Private hospital in Tindivanam administers fake drug, loses license

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VILLUPURAM: The Health Department on Tuesday took action on a private hospital in Tindivanam after it was found in violation of the Covid treatment protocol and also for selling fake Remdesivir, allegedly resulting in a patient’s death.

The action follows a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased alleging that fake Remdesivir that was given at the hospital cost the patient his life. Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that one Dr Raman died after the drug was administered, according to his brother. “Medical team also found it was a fake drug. It was also taken to the CM’s knowledge,” said Subramanian.

“A team was formed by the DMS and the hospital was inspected. It also stocked more vials of Remdesivir than it was allocated. They were supposed to have 12 but they had 18. Covid treatment license for the hospital has been cancelled. They should treat patients safely. The hospital was also fined Rs 1 lakh,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, so far 71 private hospitals have placed orders for Remdesivir on Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation website and around 200 hospitals were registered. Action will be taken against doctors who over prescribe it, he said. Minister Subramanian said there was no shortage of Remdesivir.