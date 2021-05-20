Crematoriums in Madurai to get additional gasifiers soon

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Corporation has started the works to install additional gasifiers at the crematoriums in Thathaneri and Moolakarai to cope with the increasing number of deaths. Sources from the crematoriums said they receive at least 50 bodies, including that of Covid patients, everyday, while only 15 to 17 deaths were recorded in the State data.

With only two gasifiers and not enough freezer space to store bodies, many had to wait for six hours to cremate their loved ones. A week ago, bodies were seen lined up on the floor, following which tokens were issued to avoid crowding at the crematoriums. “Lack of basic amenities here have added to the woes of family members. Meanwhile, the machines are overheating,” sources said.

Civic body officials have now begun works to install two more gasifiers in Thathaneri and one at Moolakarai. An order has also been issued to procure them for Rs 30 lakh and it is expected to be commissioned in ten days, said official sources.