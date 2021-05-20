STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Faulty oxygen masks, scarce equipment: Covid wards of Tiruvannamalai's govt hospital in shambles 

Even as patients are left to suffer, the doctors claim that they are not being provided with an adequate number of safety gears to accommodation during duty or self-quarantine. 

Published: 20th May 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Patients and attenders stand in a queue without caring for social distancing norms, personal safety at Govt Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital

Patients and attenders stand in a queue without caring for social distancing norms, personal safety at Govt Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Covid wards at the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital (GTMCH) are left in a mess thanks to a shortage of equipment and safety gears. Sources informed that the shortage of oxygen-related machinery like masks and flow meters has forced the doctors to provide the life-saving gas by dividing the tubes to two patients at the same time. 

When asked, Dean of GTMCH Dr Thirumal Babu said, “Providing oxygen for two patients alternately is done usually when the patients concerned require low volume of oxygen. We have been trying to purchase oxygen masks and flow meters but it is hard to get enough supply. We have sourced flow meters today.” He informed that 60 oxygen supported beds were added to existing 400 beds on Tuesday and another 90 will be added shortly.

Even the oxygen face masks at this facility are faulty. "The tube attaching the face mask have holes in it. The oxygen is gushing out and as a result, there is not enough gas for the patients," a source said. 

Defunct oxygen flow meters is another cause of concern not just for the patients but also for on-duty doctors.

Even as patients are left to suffer, the doctors claim that they are not being provided with an adequate number of safety gears to accommodation during duty or self-quarantine. 

“We are not provided with enough N95 masks or even head caps,” rued an assistant professor who has been on covid duty.

A section of doctors on covid duty alleged that assistant professors attached only to general medicine are made to work in frequent turns, while those from other departments are spared. 

An assistant professor recalls that this bias in fixing covid duty was raised last year also but was hushed up without any solution. 

Recently, 116 MBBS students, who completed their final year examinations, were recruited for emergency covid duty but only half of them were allegedly deputed while the others were sent for other duties.

As far as pandemic norms and protocol observance is concerned, the attenders of patients have a free run into all the wards and pharmacy without caring for safety of the patients or social distancing norms. People roam around even without wearing face masks, sources noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital Covid wards GTMCH Covid-19 Fighting Covid social distancing norms
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp