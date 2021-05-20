STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister Senthil Balaji volunteers to bear cost of funeral expenses of unclaimed bodies in Karur

Published: 20th May 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Senthil Balaji (File | ANI)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Thousands of families across the country are struggling financially to give a dignified burial to their loved ones lost to Covid. Reports keep pouring in of unclaimed bodies piling up across States; some being left in watery graves of the holy river. Amid these distressing developments, Karur district has found a ray of hope in their elected representative -- minister Senthil Balaji.  

Balaji, the Electricity, Prohibition & Excise Minister, has announced that he will bear all the costs for the funeral of Covid patients who are being cremated in Karur. As far as the district is concerned, a total of 116 individuals have succumbed to the virus since the start of the pandemic. On Tuesday alone, as many as nine died. The deceased are being cremated at the Balammalpuram Electric Crematorium.

Around Rs 2,000 is charged for cremating a dead body. As the labourers working in the crematorium were infected with Covid-19, the Karur Municipal Health Inspector took charge of the cremation ground. For the past one week, Senthil Balaji has been bearing the cost for the cremation of the deceased, officials said. Addressing the media, Senthil Balaji said, “Until now, we haven’t received any complaints on bribe or any hidden charges being collected by the workers at the Balammalpuram crematorium.  

Minister hands over O2 concentrators to hosp

minister Senthil Balaji added, "All the bodies brought here are being cremated from morning to night with the help of the municipality officials and the remains are handed over to the family members of the dead. I will bear all the cost for the funeral of those who die due to Covid-19."

Apart from this voluntary gesture, the Minister also handed over 20 oxygen concentrators to Karur Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), which were procured through VSB (V Senthil Balaji) foundations. The Minister, along with District collector Prashant M Vadanere and MLAs R Elango (Aravakurichi), K Sivagamasundari (Krishnarayapuram), and R Manickam (Kulithalai) gave the oxygen concentrators to the GMCH Dean Dr Ashokan, in Karur on Wednesday.

